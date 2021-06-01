Rose Marie Bradford (Calabretta), 87, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at her home in Derby.
A memorial graveside service was held Tuesday, June 1 at Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Winfield.
Memorials have been established with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 and/or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
