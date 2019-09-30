Rosalie Virginia Bright, age 84, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019.
Visitation 2-8 p.m., family greeting 6-8 p.m. Thursday, September 26; funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, September 27 at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Bright; parents, Joseph and Esther Chiaponne; siblings, Virginia Kimball, Elenore Margarent Montgomery, Bobby Chiaponne; grandson, Nicholas Poyner.
Rosalie is survived by her children, Robert (Sharon) Bright, Betty Poyner, Richard Bright, Valerie (LeRoy) Giddens; 8 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Louis Chiappone.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial is with the Damascus Road Ministry Center, 621 N. Derby Ave., Derby, KS 67037.
