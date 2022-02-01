DERBY – Rosalie May Travis, 87, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Visitation: Saturday, Feb. 5 from 9:30-10:30 a.m.; funeral service: Saturday, Feb. 5 at 10:30 a.m., both at First Presbyterian Church of Derby, 324 N. Baltimore, Derby, Kan. Interment to follow at El Paso Cemetery.
She was born July 15, 1934, to Harold Cool and Mary Anna (Shell) Cool in Wichita, Kan.
Rosalie worked at Swaney Elementary for 29 years. She loved giving her grandchildren rides on her wheelchair and watching them swim and have fun. She also enjoyed crocheting, gardening and watching the many birds and butterflies that visited her flowers.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Duane Travis.
Rosalie is survived by her daughters, Pamela (Rick) Fielden and Priscilla Norcaust; grandchildren, Nic (Jennifer) Fielden, Matt Fielden, Travis (Megan) Norcaust, Courtney Rose Glessner; great-grandchildren, Elliauna Casanova, Bryce Casanova, Kenadie Casanova, Preston Fielden, Jackson Norcaust, and Maxwell Norcaust; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside St., Wichita, KS 67219. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com
