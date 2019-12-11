ROSE HILL – Ronnie Lee Woods, 59, Spirit employee, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. Visitation 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 12, with family receiving friends 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 13, Elk Falls Cemetery.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Charles. Survivors include his son, Kyle Woods; daughter, Kelsey Jarvis (Andrew); mother, Deanna Woods; brother, Randy Woods (Carol); sister, Melanie Herman (Dean); grandchildren, Addi, Brook, Grayson and Harper; nephew, Caleb Woods; nieces Colby Woods, Erica Morrow, Kristy Shirley and MacKenzie Herman.
A memorial has been established with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
