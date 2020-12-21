DERBY – Ronald Scott Baxter, 60, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, Kan. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22 at South Rock Christian Church, Derby. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Wichita.
Ronald was born in Wichita on May 26, 1960, to Catherine (Loibl) Baxter, of Derby, and the late Dee Baxter. He worked in supply management at Boeing and Spirit. Ronald loved fishing, cooking, and grilling, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a devoted dad and papa. His infectious smile, big heart, and fun-loving spirit will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his mother; daughters, Bayley Baxter of Derby, Madison Burrell and husband Nelson of Virginia Beach, Va., MacKenzie Overman and husband Kip of Leon, Kan., and Addie Hannon of Dallas, Texas; brother, David Baxter and wife Kim of Peck, Kan.; sisters, Karen Felts and husband Frank of Wichita, Sherri Clark and husband David of Derby, Lori Truex, of Derby; grandchildren, Isabelle, Hazyn, Kinzley, and Bailey.
A memorial has been established with South Rock Christian Church, 900 S. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037.
