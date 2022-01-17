DERBY – Ronald Roy Wheeler, 82 died peacefully at his home in Derby on Jan. 12, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17 at the Thayer Cemetery in Thayer, Kan.
Ron was born in Thayer on May 2, 1939, where he attended school and graduated in 1957. He worked on the family farm as a young man and later became a heavy equipment operator, working for several different construction companies throughout the Midwest. He married the love of his life, Nancy (Sigler), in August of 1961, and together they raised six children, three from Nancy’s previous marriage and three from their union.
Ron enjoyed fishing and camping with his family, and the kids grew to love these activities with him, as did Nancy. He also enjoyed traveling when he was able and later in life watching movies in his home, particularly old westerns from his younger years.
Ron is survived by five children: Debbie Shipman and Vicki Rupert, both of Wichita, Trisha Helmer of Derby, Dennis Wheeler of Wichita and Cindy Hall of Winslow, Ariz.; their spouses; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren plus one on the way; sisters Gloria Bischoff, Carolyn Wade, and Cheree Keeton.
He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy; his parents William and Leona Wheeler; his son Gene Pope; granddaughter Tabitha McLane; grandson Tyler Hall; great-grandson Lucas Rupert; great-granddaughter Marlee Hall; and brothers Johnny and Donald Wheeler.
