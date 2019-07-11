WICHITA – Ronald Dean Roots, 68, formerly of Derby, loving husband, father, grandfather, and retired Engineering Operations Lead for the Boeing Company, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Visitation 2-8 PM Friday, July 12, with family receiving friends 5-7 pm, Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca, Wichita; graveside service 9:00 am Saturday, July 13, Lone Star Cemetery, Pretty Prairie with a memorial service following at 11 am, Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 7901 W. 21st St. N., Wichita.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Charley and Jessie Roots.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Chari; son, Allen (Kendra); daughter, Cindy Vickers (Stephen); sister Nancy Roots; and his grandchildren, Cooper and Kaitlyn.
Memorials have been established with Grassroots - Angel House, P.O. Box 106, Pewaukee, WI 53072, Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 7901 W. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS 67205, and The Lord's Diner, 520 N Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214. Send condolences to www.smithfamilymortuaries.com.
