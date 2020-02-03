WICHITA – Roberta (Rosie) Morgan, 93, passed away January 24, 2020, at Westview of Derby in Derby, Kan.
There will be a graveside service at White Chapel Cemetery, 1824 N. Oliver, Wichita, Kan., in the near future. Please refer to the Baker Funeral Home obituary announcement for updates. https://www.bakerfhwichita.com/
Roberta was born to Paul and Cecile Dyer on January 19, 1927, in Derby. She married her husband of 55 years, Arthur, in November 1965, but he predeceased her 5 months ago. She retired after working a large part of her life in the Wichita school system. She loved her family and lived a simple, good life. She was loved deeply and will be missed by many.
She is survived by her children, Louis W. Rickards, Garla L. Donley, and Glenna C. Barker. Her greatest sorrows came from burying 3 of her children, Lawrence D. Rickards, Wanda J. Rickards, and Kevin N. Rickards. Her legacy continues in the form of 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations be made in Roberta’s name to Encompass Hospice, 8201 E. 34th St. Circle, Suite 1503, Wichita, KS 67226, (316) 267-4663.
