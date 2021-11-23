DERBY – Roberta June Foster, 86, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. No formal memorial service will be held, but Roberta will be laid peacefully next to her parents and sister at Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials in her memory may be given to Home Health and Hospice of Kansas. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MyLakeviewFuneralHome.com.
Search Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Lucky 7's: Derby advances to seventh-straight state championship
- 6A playoffs: Then there were four
- Open house to be held on STAR bond
- Sub-state preview: Panthers, Chesty Lions battle for king of the 6A West crown
- Kansas High School Football Scores 2021: Sub-State [Nov. 19]
- Leadership the top reason employees left Sedgwick County
- Derby resident receives Kansas Deputy Sheriff of the Year award
- Sexton, Mangus prepare for looming city manager transition
- Derby man given eight life sentences for assaulting girls
- Letter to the Editor: It takes a village
Images
Videos
Commented
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Your Current Zoom Magazine
A FREE Derby Informer publication. Pick up your copy at 219 E. Madison in Derby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.