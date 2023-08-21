Robert F. Word, 88, passed on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. He was born May 11, 1935.
Robert is survived by Patricia, his wife of 65 years; sons: Ken (Carolyn), David (Traci), Rob (Sue); daughter, Melissa (Daryle) Young; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one son, Shannon O’Dell Word.
Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, with funeral services 10 a.m. Thursday, all at Smith Mortuary in Derby. Memorials may be made to The WELL in Derby.
