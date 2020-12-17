DERBY – Robert Wayne "Bob" Schrader, 80, loving husband and father of four, died on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, due to health complications, at Wesley Hospital in Wichita. Mr. Schrader will be cremated and ashes inurned in Abilene Cemetery with a memorial service at a later time (after the pandemic).
Donations can be sent on his behalf to either Heritage College or Judicial Watch.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.