ANDOVER – Robert Stanley Jones passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, peacefully in his home in Andover, Kan.He was 87 years old, and led a full life filled with family, love and adventure.
Services have been held.
Robert “Bob” was born on Aug. 5, 1934, and grew up on a farm in Waldron, Kan. He went to Hazleton High School and graduated in 1952. After graduating from high school, he attended Emporia State University where he earned his degree in Mechanical Structural Engineering through correspondence. After graduation he started his first job at Beechcraft. He later accepted a position at Boeing as a Structural Design Engineer, working specifically on the 737. He worked at Boeing for 16 years before starting his own adventure as a business owner.
In 1971, with hand-drawn blueprints, Bob began the construction on his new movie theatre, located in Derby, Kan. He owned and operated the theater for 28 years. He was a member of the United Motion Picture Association.
Robert was known by many to be a constant tinkerer, natural gearhead, and ceaseless thinker. Bob’s pure soul, gentle hand, and kind heart will be missed by many. Robert met the love of his life, Nelda L., in 2000 and they were companions until the end.
Preceded in death by his father and mother Rollie and Elvira Jones; brother David Jones; wife Norma Jean (Cox) Jones; son Robert “Bobby” Jones, Jr. Survived by life partner Nelda L. Zukovich; son Rodd (Sally) Jones; sister Katherine (Fred) Gonzales; extended family: son, John (Kristi) Zukovich; daughter Kimberly (Randy) Hamilton; grandchildren Josh (Amber), Nathan, Brandon, Kailey; great-grandchildren, Treyton, Tatum, Alivia; and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be made to the American Association for Cancer Research.
