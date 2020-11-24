MAIZE – Robert Squib went home to Christ on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
A graveside service was held November 24 at Wilmot Cemetery near Winfield.
Robert was born October 16, 1927, in Derry, Pa., to William M. and Mary E. Davis Squib. He joined the Navy out of high school and was a pilot.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sons, Ronnie and Bobbie.
Robert is survived by his wife of 66 years, Wanda; children, Bonda, Belinda and Richard; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Phyllis, Fritz and Bonda; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Veterans’ Home, 1220 WWII Memorial Dr., Winfield, KS 67156.
