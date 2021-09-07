MULVANE - Robert Miller, 94, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Visitation Sept. 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Smith Mortuary in Mulvane. Private graveside services will be held in the Wichita Park Cemetery. A memorial has been established with the Kansas Honor Flight, PO Box 2371, Hutchinson, KS 67504.
