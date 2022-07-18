Robert M. Schnitker (Bob) passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita, Kan.
Bob grew up in western Kansas and Lewis, Kan., with his parents and three brothers, and graduated from Lewis High School in 1959. He married Nancy Louise Freeman on Aug. 14, 1960, and was then drafted into the military, Army Division, for four years where he served in Korea. He and Nancy lived on base in New Jersey and Arizona. Following military service, he and Nancy moved to Derby, Kan., where they raised their two sons.
Bob enjoyed making wood items in his shop for many years and received great pleasure in sharing them with friends and family. He and Nancy made homemade toys for the children of Derby at Christmas time for many years.
Bob enjoyed watching KU basketball and discussing those games with his brothers. He was always the jokester and enjoyed keeping everyone laughing when visiting with him. He worked as a self-employed carpenter and did many renovation jobs for people for many years.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Edward; and son Aaron.
He is survived by his wife Nancy of 61 years, Wichita; son Eric of Wichita; brothers Ray of Gainesville, Texas, and Ken (Janie) of Salina.
