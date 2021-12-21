BENTON – Robert Lawrence “Robo" Lane, 80, retired Boeing employee, passed away at his residence at Glen Carr House in Derby on Dec. 18, 2021. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at Hope Community Church, 1831 E. 21st St. N., Andover. Funeral services: Thursday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m., also at Hope Community Church. Burial will follow in Benton Cemetery, Benton, Kan.
