Robert Joseph Lang, 65, went to his eternal, heavenly home on March 29, 2023.
The visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, April 2 at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. The rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, April 2; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 3, both at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Wichita.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Bernice Lang. He is survived by his wife Sarah; sons, Robert J. Jr., and David (Gretchen); daughter, Catherine (Chris) Stephenson; grandchildren, Joseph and Christine Stephenson; his three siblings, Jim (Kristy) Lang, Laura (John) Hubbard, and Lois (Kenneth) Kimble.
Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or Kansans for Life.
