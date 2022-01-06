DERBY – Robert James Bankston died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Viewing from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9; services at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, both at Smith Family Mortuary in Derby.
Robert was born on April 27, 1976, in Kenosha, Wis., and grew up in the suburbs of Broken Arrow, Okla. He attended elementary and middle school there until he and his family moved to Derby, Kan., in 1992, where he finished high school. Bobby then moved back to Oklahoma and eventually married and soon welcomed his daughter, Jocelyn, in 1996. He moved with them to Kansas, in time divorced, and settled in the town of Derby where he worked as a plumber by trade. In due course, Bobby met Lesley in 2010 with whom he shared his life and embraced the birth of their son, William, in 2016.
He enjoyed football, baseball, soccer, ATVs and off-roading, fishing, golfing and hunting; he loved cars and classic cars, music, car modeling, stand-up comedy, flying drones, and camping. He was a profusely caring and loving father, brother, son, uncle, and an exceptionally good friend. He had a copious love for animals and cherished his pets as family.
Robert was proceeded in death by his parents William and Genevieve Bankston; and his brothers-in-law Andy Coleman and Derek Diaz.
He is survived by his daughter Jocelyn Bankston (Alec); his son William Bankston; his fiancé Lesley Vaughn; his sister Brenda McVicker (Benny); his brother Bill Bankston (Dawn); his sister Bridget Diaz (Danny); his nieces and nephews Kenneth, Benjamin, Elizabeth, Devlin, Abigail, Braiden, Noah, Derek, Dayton and Bryanne; and a plethora of additional family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Kansas Humane Society, an organization Bobby felt strongly about.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.