Robert Francis Gibfried, 90, passed away on Dec. 23, 2020.
Graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Jan. 4, 2021, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Derby, where he will be laid to rest next to his son. A larger memorial service will be planned for later this coming spring.
Born November 7, 1930, he was preceded in death by his son Joseph Gibfried.
Robert is survived by his wife Kathlene Gibfried; five children – Robert Gibfried, Michael Gibfried, Julia Gibfried, Matthew Gibfried Timothy Gibfried; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Robert, an Air Force veteran of the Korean War, retired from Cessna as Secretary/Treasurer. Thereafter he pursued his entrepreneurial ambitions in several businesses, the largest of which was a series of movie rental stores called Video-Tek.
