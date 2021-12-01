EVERETT, Wash. – Robert Dean Maphet, born Oct. 28, 1959, in Wichita, Kan., passed away Nov. 10, 2021, following surgery at the Providence Hospital in Everett, Wash., at the age of 62 in the middle of a COVID outbreak that prevented the presence of his family.
Bob is survived by his wife of 26 years, Shelly Maphet; his mother Carolyn Swaim of Derby; brother Greg Maphet of Derby; sister Tami Maphet Benyshek of Goodyear, Ariz.; stepbrother James Swaim of Wichita; several nephews, nieces and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Garland Maphet; nephew Brian Maphet; stepdad C.D. Swaim; stepsister Cynthia Swaim; stepbrothers Steven Swaim and Jeffery Swaim.
He was the oldest of three children born to Carolyn and Garland Maphet, who resided in Derby, Kan.
Bob’s dad owned and operated the D&M Barber Shop in Derby. Bob was seen there in his early years chatting with the customers and operating the shoe shine stand. He and his dad took on a part-time job on Mondays (Dad’s day off) to operate a vending gumball/candy business. They started out the day at 6 a.m. at the Embers coffee shop meeting with Wes Gum, the owner, and Dad’s buddies for chit-chat before a fun day’s work together. Bob enjoyed the adult morning conversations with them because they talked sports. Bob was a sweet, soft, mellow, overly mature child, but he could talk with the best of his dad’s friends around the table and name all the players in college and professional football. Then they hit the candy and bubble gum machines. He learned early work skills from his dad that paved the way to his sincere dedication as a person, employee, and employer.
His dad passed away in his sleep on Feb. 5, 1975, at the age of 44 while recuperating from a successful open-heart surgery three months earlier. He left behind a wife and three children: Bob, 14; Greg, 8; and Tami, 4.
Bob graduated midterm from high school in 1977 and enrolled at Coffeyville Community College in Marketing. After two years he hired on at Boeing Wichita. In 1984 he asked for a transfer to Seattle, but his supervisor would not release him, so he packed up his belongings in his van and took off for Everett, Wash., without a job. He found an apartment and set out to put his application in at Boeing Everett. He was hired and was blessed by not losing his seniority.
Bob’s interest in sports resulted in his leaving Kansas. He wanted to be close to snow skiing and mountain climbing, along with his love for bicycling, pro basketball and the Seattle Seahawks. He was always eager to participate in the unusual, such as skydiving and parachuting.
Bob met Brian Sollenberger at the Boeing plant, and they discovered a mutual interest in microbrewing. In an effort spanning from 1994 in its infancy in the Northwest to the crisis of the pandemic, the team experienced many challenges. They chose the name Diamond Knot after the 1947 shipwreck of the Diamond Knot Cargo ship to honor the hardworking and innovative operations. The two handled all production and distribution in the evenings over the next four years, working full-time at Boeing and relinquishing their Diamond Knot pay back into the business.
Meanwhile, they grew along with the industry, adapting to changes along the way but never straying from their core values of creating a good product and treating people right.
Due to limited space in the kitchen with no stove but a pizza oven and the desire to expand their varieties, they introduced the unique Australian stone grill concept and were able to serve specialty steaks, seafood, and various other entrées with the customer grilling at the table, with sides served on the side. This concept was a huge success along with a hopping jukebox and trivia game called NTN.
In November 2006 Bob was appointed as an inaugural member of the Washington Craft Commission, and he was also active in the Guild. A close friend recently said of Bob during his time with the Guild, “Bob had a large role within the Guild for many years, serving as its treasurer for the first 10 years and participating in many committees during that time.
“Bob’s impact was much more than serving on committees and managing money, however. During those early years, the Guild meetings were filled with joy and occasionally rancor. So many big personalities in the same room could be a volatile mix and uncomfortable clashes would happen with little warning … Bob’s quiet demeanor and voice of reason was respected; when a meeting would start to get out of hand, Bob would assert himself and calm the discussion back down. He had a gift for providing for people’s dignity when someone expressed an opinion – even if it was counter to his own.”
Bob retired from Boeing in 2007 with 29 years of service. He received many awards for his service with the company. He was given a dinner in his honor and rewarded with Employee of the Year in the Business Systems Operations. Among other recognitions in his early years was a pin and certificate for three years of perfect attendance. After his retirement he then became a full-time Diamond Knot employee.
Brian continued working at Boeing and at night worked on the machinery.
In 2008 they opened Diamond Knot on Camano Island, a retirement community, and specialized in gourmet breakfasts and introduced to them the Australian stone grill and the Peanut Butter Hamburger.
Bob’s partner, Brian Sollenberger, died in a home accident in 2009. This sad event happened at about the same time that Diamond Knot began its production of bottled and canned microbeer. Brian missed seeing the sales distribution of their product expand into 12 states. During 2009 Diamond Knot also opened the Lincoln Ave. Pizza House. Bob then accumulated the shares of Brian’s family and became president and CEO of Diamond Knot.
In 2011 he enrolled in the Everett Community College’s small business accelerator program that he hoped would educate him to take his business to the next level. Bob was intrigued by the thought of growing his business by working less. He invested in sending his leadership team to this program so they could all work together toward a more formal business training. He said it boils down to professional development and education. To this day the company is paying for qualified employees to take this course. The two top managers under Bob have profited by a percentage of ownership in the company. Attitudes change when progress is profited. As entrepreneurs we learned the hard way.
The next major change at the end of 2012 was the expansion and renovation of their first small business a block away from the ferry dock to Whidbey Island. It was completed in early 2013. This project added a large family dining area where kids could make their own pizza and an open window ice cream parlor with access to the Mukilteo Lighthouse Park.
In 2014 they began renovating a building in Everett and named it Diamond Knot Mountlake Terrace (MLT) which included a large banquet room with buffet facilities. Surrounded by local churches, it is seen as an after-church gathering place with open air outdoor seating.
Throughout time, they sold the pizza place and Diamond Knot on Camano Island due to conflicts with the owner of the buildings.
In January 2017 there was a shift in leadership in the company. Bob set off on a retirement adventure with his wife, Shelly, and his dogs that he loved so much. He still played a less major role as the company advisor with Andy Eason as president and CEO. Diamond Knot will continue to carry out the legacy of these two men and, thanks to the foundation that they both worked so hard to set for the company, we will be here for many years to come. Bob will be pleased and he will always be missed.
A celebration of life was held Sat., Nov. 20 at Diamond Knot. Many of Bob’s business colleagues, friends and employees celebrated his adventures in their lives. Stories were told and laughter embraced, remembering the fun and difficult times. A buffet was served in his honor.
A memorial has been established with The Girls and Boys Club of Mukilteo, Wash.
Evergreen Funeral and Crematory, 4504 Broadway, Everett, WA 98203
