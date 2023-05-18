Colonel Robert Cords (USAF Ret.), 82, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023. He was born April 27, 1941, to Robert and Ruth (Dunning) Cords in Green Bay, Wis. Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He graduated from Lower Merion High School, Philadelphia, in 1959. He received his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Omaha (Neb.) in 1965 and received his master’s degree in human resources management in 1977 from the State University of New York.
Bob entered the Air Force in 1965 and after 26 years as a pilot retired in Derby, KS and started a second career as the Director of Allocations with the United Way of the Plains in Wichita, Kan. Bob retired from the United Way after ten years of service. He is past president of the Derby Rotary Club, a Paul Harris Fellow, Daedailans and the Quiet Birdman. His hobbies included golf, fishing and woodworking.
Bob was preceded in death by his son Brad. He is survived by his loving wife Margy, son Bart, two granddaughters, two grandsons and his twin sister Nancy.
A celebration of life service will be held at at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, at Woodlawn United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodlawn United Methodist Church, United Way of the Plains, or the Derby Rotary Club.
