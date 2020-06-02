Robert Brewer (Bob) Elliott, 80, crossed over to be welcomed by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ May 18, 2020, after peacefully passing away at home in the presence of his family.
A memorial service was held May 22 at South Rock Christian Church in Derby, with interment at Upchurch Cemetery, Norwich, Kan.
Bob was born at his grandparents’ farmhouse near Milton, Kan., on January 11, 1940, the son of W.H. and Lois Elliott. After earning his BA at Wichita University and Master of Education at Pittsburg State, Bob had a long career as an educator, student career advocate, and member liaison/legislative representative for Wichita Federation of Teachers. He concluded his working career as a real estate appraiser.
Bob loved working with his hands and during summer breaks from teaching he operated his small roofing company, teaching his sons the value of hard work and a job well done. There was no artifice or extravagance about Bob, and you always knew where he stood on all matters. Bob’s highest priorities were always his love and service to his Lord, as well as his love and devotion to his family and friends.
He was predeceased by his father and mother.
Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Carol Elliott; sister, Beverly (Gene) Carter; sister, Barbara (Mike) Allender; sons, Jeff (Jennifer) Elliott and Tim Elliott; daughter, Amy (Wendell) Hansen; grandchildren, Seth (Alexandra) Elliott, Cole (Megan Wintz) Elliott, Jack Elliott, Jennifer Butler, Elijah Elliott, Alex (Olivia) Elliott, Elliott Grant Hansen, Britton Hansen, Chandler Hansen; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family expresses special thanks to Dr. Thomas Ashcom, Christi Johnson and Jackie Blasi for over 15 years of loving cardiac care.
E-condolences can be sent to smithfamilymortuaries.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Embrace, embracewichita.org, 1040 N. West St., Wichita, KS 67202; or South Rock Christian Church, 900 S. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037.
