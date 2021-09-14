WICHITA – Robert (Bob) Miller passed away September 3, 2021, in Wichita, Kan. Private graveside services were held in the Wichita Park Cemetery, with Rev. Lance Carrithers officiating, and military rites provided by the United States Navy Honor Guard.
He was born in Kearney, Neb., July 11, 1927, and grew up in Wellington, Kan. During WWII, at age 16, he joined the Navy and served in the South Pacific on the U.S.S. Ara (AK136), as a Motor Machinist Mate, 2nd class petty officer from 1943-1946. He met Joan Critzer in high school and they married December 1, 1945.
When he returned from the Navy, he finished high school, started college and, in 1951, went to work for the Boeing Company. He had an exceptionally rewarding 40-year career as an executive with Boeing in Wichita and Seattle. He served on the school board and city council in Derby, Kan., and was a charter member of the First Christian Church. Bob enjoyed time with family, playing golf, and he was a licensed pilot.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy Miller, daughter Connie Miller and son Bobby Miller.
He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Joan; daughter Candy (Mike) Kurimsky; and son Rick (Cindy) Miller; 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
A memorial has been established with the Kansas Honor Flight, PO Box 2371, Hutchinson, KS 67504.
