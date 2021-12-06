DERBY – Robert (Bob) L. Getchell was born in Pueblo, Colo., on April 7, 1938, to Ed and Laura Getchell. He died peacefully on Dec. 3, 2021.
Visitation with the Getchell family will be from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Memorial service at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby.
He graduated from Centenniel High School in Pueblo, Colo., in 1955 and immediately joined the Marine Corps to serve his country.
Bob married the love of his life, Judy Kay Savage, on Nov. 25, 1964. In 1968 they started their family while living in Denver, Colo. In 1978, work brought Bob and his family to Derby where he and Judy raised their family and lived out the remainder of their years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; parents, Ed and Laura Getchell; brothers, John Getchell and Jim Getchell; and sister, Audrey Gray.
Survivors include his daughter, Shawna Richards (Stacey); son, Scott Getchell (Rachel); brother, Tom (Dea); sister, Kay Wilson (Gene); grandchildren, Shane and Scotty Richards, Sydnee Johnston-Getchell, Shelby and Sunnie Getchell.
A memorial has been established with The Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.