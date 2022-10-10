Rita Mae Buehne, 101, passed away on Oct. 6, 2022. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Derby. A rosary will be held beginning at 7 p.m. at the same location. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m., also at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Derby. Committal will follow after fellowship at Resurrection Cemetery.
She was born on April 12, 1921, in Schoenchen, Kan. to Charles and Mary (Basgall) Bieker.
She blessed this world for 101 years with a servant's heart and helping hands. Raised on a farm in Schoenchen, she knew hardship and work as she would rise early to hand-milk cows before school. She battled the Dust Bowl with her family and her stories were heart-wrenching.
After leaving the farm she settled in Wichita and chose the nursing profession as her gift to the world. Forty years at St. Francis Hospital with most in the OR, she touched many hearts of patients, physicians, residents, as well as her fellow colleagues.
She met Vincent and had three children whom she loved but it was the 11 grandchildren who lit her soul with fire and laughter. Her giving nature did not end with retirement as she faithfully volunteered at the VA becoming famous as "The Donut Lady" as she always brought donuts to the vets when she worked. Even as the years took a toll on her frail body and she had to reluctantly give up her house that she and Vincent had built, she quickly stole the hearts of the Derby Assisted Living staff, which she shared the final few years with.
Her light was extinguished last Thursday as the Good Lord called her home to Vincent and her family and friends. We will all miss her but we are all better people because of her! Give your folks a special hug today!
She was preceded in death by her parents; and loving husband, Vincent Buehne.
She is survived by her children, Marcie (Larry) Pray, Janice (Mike) Pray, and Steve (Alicia) Buehne; grandchildren, Sam (Zanae) Pray, Mary (Clayton) Berta, Luke Pray, Adam (Megan) Pray, Mathew Pray, Rebecca Pray, Stephanie Pray, Jennifer (Jordan) Serreyn, Jimmie Pray, Brandon (Cerina) Buehne, and Vanessa Buehne; and great-grandchildren, Rowan Buehne, Waylon Pray, Hudson Pray, and Reese Pray.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to The Lord’s Diner, or Robert J. Dole Veteran's Hospital.
