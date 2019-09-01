Richard M. Bade
Derby – Richard M. Bade, age 92, WWII Army Veteran and retail manager, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m., family greeting from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 3 at Smith Mortuary in Derby, 1415 N. Rock Rd. Rosary at 10:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E Meadowlark, Derby, KS 67037.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Frances Bade; son, Christopher Bade; son-in-law, Russell Tucker; sister, Francis Whitehouse. Richard is survived by his wife of 65 years, Roseann; children, Ed (Barbara) Bade, Jim (Susie) Bade, Sandy Bade, Connie Tucker, Allison (David) Lesley; 18 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; loving extended family.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the St. Mary Catholic Parish Church Building Fund. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com.
