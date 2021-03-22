DERBY – Richard “Jack” Robbins, 82, died Friday, March 19, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Myron and Gladys (Wikoff) Robbins; brother, Robert “Bob” Robbins from Scott City, Kan.
Jack is survived by his wife, Marcia Robbins; two children, Jacque (Robbins) VanBuskirk, Mike Robbins; and two grandchildren, Kylie VanBuskirk and Bryce VanBuskirk.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn, Derby, KS 67037.
