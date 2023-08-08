In loving memory of Richard Harry Dewey
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of a decorated veteran of the United States Marine Corps, a committed public servant, and an extraordinary man. He passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the age of 79.
Born on March 10, 1944,in Oklahoma City, Okla. and raised in Derby, he was a man of honor, service, and commitment. He served his country valiantly in the United States Marine Corps, where he was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal for his exceptional service and conduct.
After his honorable discharge from the Marines, he continued his life of service as a Police Officer with the Wichita Police Department. His dedication to protecting and serving was a true testament to his community and country.
Richard was born to Wayne J. and Lorraine (Fiskin) Dewey and was a devoted husband to Judy Carol Dewey for 51 years until her passing. He was also preceded in death by his parents and daughter Latia Dewey.
Richard is survived by his sisters, Nancy (Dewey) Jenkins and husband Randy Jenkins, Linda (Dewey) Dean, and Joslyn Dewey, his son, Kevin Dewey and his wife, Jennifer Dewey, his daughter, Rajonda Jamison, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A Marine Corps Funeral Honors ceremony will be held with a final salute to honor his legacy at the El Paso cemetery located at 700 E. Kay St., Derby on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow at 1542 E. Mockingbird Ct., Derby.
Semper Fi, our American hero, your spirit of patriotism, dedication and service will live on in the hearts of all who knew you.
