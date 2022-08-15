DERBY – Richard E. Henderson, 70, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. An informal gathering of friends and family will be held Aug. 22 at the Lodge at Warren Riverview Park in Derby from 7-10 p.m. to share condolences, reminisces of Rich, and swap fishing and hunting stories. Interment will be at a later date in El Paso Cemetery, Derby, with the graves of Joyce & Paul Henderson.
He was born May 4, 1952, to Paul (Swede) and Joyce (Koons) Henderson in Wichita, Kan., and resided in Derby.
Rich grew up hunting and fishing and this remained a passion throughout his life. When he wasn't found at his job at Insulating Products in Wichita as a warehouse manager, he could be found outdoors in the nature that he loved. He attended Derby High School where he played football, basketball, tennis, and baseball (where he was named MVP). He also attended Wichita State. He was a long-term employee at K-Mart and retired from Insulating Products, Inc. in May.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents.
Richard is survived by his brother Joe (wife, Susan) Henderson of Wichita; and nieces Kateri, Hannah, and Anneliese Henderson of Wichita.
Memorial contributions may be made to Keeper of the Plains Quail Forever, c/o Mike Malone, 2250 N. Rock Rd. Ste. #118-172, Wichita, KS 67226.
