DERBY – Richard "Dick" William Dennis,79, died Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Private Family Graveside Service will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Dick's life will be scheduled and announced at a later date.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ethel Dennis; first wife, Darlene Dennis; grandchild, Jacob Dennis; brothers, David and Glenn Dennis.
Richard is survived by his wife, Dana; two daughters, Regina (Michael) Krob and Julia Holder; son, Galen (Pat) Dennis; stepdaughter, Bryanna (Samuel) Oliver-Palmquist; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial has been established with Midian Shrine Plane of Mercy, 130 N Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.