DERBY – Richard (Dick) W. Withrow, 76, passed away on October 19, 2021. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday, October 25 with visitation one hour prior at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd. in Derby. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Dick was born on November 23, 1944, in Dighton, Kan., to Garvin and Leila (Wood) Withrow. He lived in Scott City, Kan., most of his life and graduated from S.C. High School in 1962. He attended Wichita State University and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business. He was in the Air National Guard, with active service in Korea, 1968-1969.
Dick retired after 30 years with the IRS as a revenue agent. He enjoyed cars, fishing, Shocker basketball, and woodworking. He was a loving and devoted husband, dad, and grandpa. He loved animals and had numerous pets throughout his life, but was especially fond of his last dog, a Westie named Daisy.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Terry (Southwick); son, Kris (Traci) Withrow; daughter, Tammy (Chris Flinn) Withrow; grandchildren, Jordan, Tyler (Hannah), Devin (Olena), Jake, Baine, Bailey, Taylor, and Kailee; grand dogs, Harley, Bentley, Indi and Howie; brother, Les (Sharon) Withrow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dick’s memory to Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn, Derby, KS 67037, or because of his love for animals, Beauties and Beasts, Inc., P.O. Box 783001, Wichita, KS 67278.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.