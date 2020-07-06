A Celebration of Life for Richard Dennis will be held Sunday, July 12 from 1-3 p.m. at the Derby Public Library Community Room.
The event will be a come and go celebration to maintain social distancing and all COVID-19 protocols in effect at that time will be honored. Please stop in and share your stories and help celebrate a life well-lived.
