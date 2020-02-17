DERBY – Richard Allen Kuhlman, 1948-2020, went to the arms of his Savior, Christ Jesus, on Monday, February 10, 2020, in Andover, Kan.
Visitation will be from Wednesday, February 12 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, February 13 at Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Derby.
Richard was born October 24, 1948, in Greeley, Colo., to Mildred (Weber) Kuhlman and Allen “Shorty” Kuhlman. Richard was a graduate of Smith Center High School in Smith Center, Kan. He enlisted in the United States Army, serving honorably in combat in Vietnam. After his service to his country, Richard graduated from Ft. Hays State University and had a prosperous 29-year career with Boeing in Wichita.
On May 18, 1974, Richard married the love of his life, Joan Marie Zorn of Smith Center, Kan. At the time of his death, Richard resided in Derby, Kan.
Richard is survived by Joan, his wife of 45 years; his mother Mildred of Beloit, Kan.; his sister Shirley Stewart (Mike) of Barnard, Kan.; his daughters Sherri Brady (John) of Maple Valley, Wash., and Julie Laffin (Greg) of Norman, Okla.; and his four grandsons, Alex Laffin, Thomas Laffin, Benjamin Brady, and Drew Laffin.
He was preceded in death by his father, Allen.
Memorials to Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, 825 NE 13th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73014. Please designate gifts towards heart disease in Richard's name, or to Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn, Derby, KS 67037.
