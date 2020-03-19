DERBY – Rex D. Miller, 69, passed away on Monday March 16, 2020.
Private family services will be held at Lakeview Funeral Home.
Rex was born July 7, 1950, in Wichita, Kan. to EllaBell Miller and Marvin E. Miller. Rex retired from Boeing after 25 years as a senior manager of Frequency Management Services.
Rex is survived by his loving wife, Rose Ann Miller; daughter Kandice Miller; son Rex Eric Miller; and daughter Karisa Pike (Tommy); grandchildren Anthony Pruden, Madolyn Miller (Kyle), Ruby Pike, Ryan Pike; and great-grandchild Scarlet Rose Miller.
Rex was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rex's memory may be made to 6405 Metcalf Avenue, Suite 204, Overland Park, KS 66202 US, https://www.kidney.org/donation.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MyLakeviewFuneralHome.com for the Miller family.
