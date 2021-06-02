DERBY – Renee Rogers, 55, died Friday, May 28, 2021.
Memorial Service: 10:00 am, Friday, June 4, 2021 at Smith Mortuary, Derby.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Doc Rogers; and her beloved dog, Mac.
Renee is survived by her husband of 30 years, Jim Rogers; two. sons, Ben Rogers and Jeremy Rogers; parents, Jerry and Lorraine Rice; siblings, Scott Rice, Todd Rice, (Colleen) and Aimee Lemke (Jared); mother-in-law, Kitty Rogers; step mother-in-law, Sharon Rogers; and her beloved dog, Doc.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made in her name to Mulvane Animal Clinic, 10231 S. Rock Rd., Mulvane, KS 67110.
Renee was taken from this earth way to soon and will be missed by all who knew her. She had a love for life, family, and friends.
Renee and Jim met while in college and were married in 1990. They lived in several different cities early in their marriage but settled in Derby, Kan. to raise their children, Ben and Jeremy. Renee was devoted to her family and was so happy to be a “sports mom” taking the boys to practice and games. When the boys moved to attend the University of Kansas, she found other things to keep her busy, most notably she picked up golf. She and Jim would play multiple times weekly. And in the winter when it was too cold to play golf on Sunday, there was always the Chiefs, she loved the Chiefs. When she and Jim moved to South Carolina last year, she would find some place there to watch the games.
Renee is loved by many and will be remembered forever by those that were lucky enough to know her. She will be missed but never forgotten.
