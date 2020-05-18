Rebecca Todd, 29, loving sister, daughter, and friend to many, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, May 20 at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary in Wichita. Private family service due to COVID19 restrictions.
Survived by her mother, Cindi (Terry) Stueland of Wichita; father, Jim Todd of Garnett, Kan.; sisters, Angela (Duncan) Baxter of Haysville, Kan., Angel (Brad Miller) Todd of Garnett, Kan., Riane (Doug) Livingston of Sanford, N.C., stepsisters, April (Trent) Cheek of Benton, Kan., Lacey (Rusty) Robinson of Sawyer, Kan., Candis McDowell, Jade Todd, both of Garnett, Kan.; stepbrother, Josh Stueland of Wichita.
Memorials have been established with: Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219; COMCARE of Sedgwick County, 271 W. Third St. N., Ste. 600, Wichita, KS 67202. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
