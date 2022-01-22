DERBY – Rebecca “Becky" Lynn Hansen, 74, passed away in her home surrounded by family on Jan. 19, 2022. Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29 at Smith Family Mortuary in Derby at 11 a.m. and she will be laid to rest at El Paso Cemetery.
She was born in Wichita, Kan., on October 13, 1947, fhe fourth child of Ivan Elroy Nelson and Rewie Arlene Haigh. Becky met the love of her life, Cregg, in Wichita when she was 17 years old while Cregg was stationed at McConnell AFB. They were married on Jan. 11, 1965, and raised their family in Derby.
Becky had a successful career in sales and spent her free time painting, writing poetry, enjoying family, spending time at the John M West American Legion Post 408, holding ‘Council’ at the VFW Post 7253, and caring for her dog, Tashi. Becky retired from work in 1992 after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
She will lovingly be remembered by son Mitch and his wife, Pam; son Paul and his wife, Jeannette; granddaughter Jillian Waski and her husband Mark; granddaughter Bailey Langley and her husband Blake; grandson Cole Hansen and his wife Paige; granddaughter Michaela Hansen; and three great-grandchildren, Mitchell & Savannah Waski and Bodie Langley.
She has joined her husband, Cregg, who preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 2018.
Instead of flowers, memorials may be made to the Christmas Children's Fund at John M West Post 408, 120 E. Washington, Derby, KS 67037.
