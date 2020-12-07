Raymond Michael Hutton, 84, of Laurie, Mo., passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at his home.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date.
He was born October 1, 1936, in Kansas City, Mo., a son of Ernest and Barbara (Ainsworth) Hutton.
On November 26, 1956, in Rifle, Colo., he was united in marriage to Donna Charlene Toman. Together they shared the past 64 years of marriage.
Mike was raised in Kansas City and lived for a short time in New York City, where he worked with the subway system. He and Donna then made their home in Derby, Kan., where they lovingly raised their children. Mike was the owner of Empire Electric and M and H Construction, both located in Derby. They retired to the Lake of the Ozarks in 1994. Mike was an avid golfer and enjoyed reading.
He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Laurie and was active in the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors include his wife, Donna of the home; Ronald Hutton of Wichita, Kan., Lesley Hall, Kevin Hutton and Timothy Hutton all of Derby; Shelly Johnson and husband Jim of Denver, Colo. and Daniel Hutton and wife Lynette of Stroudsburg, Pa.; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Lawrence Drew Hutton and a sister, Betty Hutton.
Memorial donations may be made to The National Shrine of Mary, Mother of the Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.kidwellgarber.com.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.
