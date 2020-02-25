DERBY – Raymond Herman Kennedy, 94, retired farmer, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

A mass of Christian burial was held February 24 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Derby.

Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Tommie; parents, Leo and Ida (Bruemmer) Kennedy; sister, Patricia Ruiz; brothers, Robert Kennedy and Francis “Brother Hugh FSC.”

Survivors include his children, Charles Kennedy (Wanda), Betty Foster, John Kennedy (Connie), Paul Kennedy, Rob Kennedy (Peggy), Deborah Tillman and Nancy Bockelman (Dick); sister-in-law, Dolores Kennedy; 22 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial has been established with St. Mary Parish Building Fund, 2300 E. Meadowlark, Derby, KS 67037. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.