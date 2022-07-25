DERBY – Raymond F. Holt, age 94, retired planner for Boeing, Korean Veteran, master gardener and beekeeper, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Calvary Baptist Church, Derby.
Preceded in death by parents Calvin and Mable Holt; siblings, Ralph Holt, Gladys Davis, Glen Holt, Nancy Finney.
Survivors: wife, Maurine Holt; children, Marianne (Rocky) Slagle of Derby, Dan (Cyndy) Holt of Derby, Ranine (Brett) Bedwell of Washington, Ill.; brothers, Leonard Holt of Atlanta, Kan., Eldon (Carolyn) Holt of Cheney; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial: Calvary Baptist Church, memo: missions fund, 1636 E. Patriot Ave., Derby, KS 67037. www.shinklemortuary.com.
