DERBY – Raymond A. Vaughters, 88, of Atlanta, Kan., passed away Sunday evening, November 15, 2020, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.
Private family graveside services will be held at Highland Cemetery at 10:00 A.M, Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Services may be viewed through Miles Funeral Service Facebook Live.
A memorial has been established in Raymond's name for the Wichita Animal Action League. Contributions may be made through the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.milesfuneralservice.com.
