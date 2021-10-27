DERBY - Ray Edwin Smith, 94, entered his Heavenly reward on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Visitation will begin at noon and services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 at the Derby Church of Christ. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Search Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Welcome to the Dylan show: Edwards scores six touchdowns in 52-14 rout
- Derby hosting public STAR bond hearing Oct. 26
- Site plan approved for new retail center in Derby
- Sheridan E. Warren
- 2021 Voter's Guide – Derby Board of Education candidates
- Bullseye Bins sets sights on bringing liquidation deals to Derby
- Citizens board wants traffic study at K-15 and 47th
- Kansas High School Football Scores Week 8 [Oct. 21-Oct. 22]
- Postseason dates and locations for remaining Derby fall sports
- Former DMS teacher receives probation in child porn case
Images
Videos
Commented
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Your Current Zoom Magazine
A FREE Derby Informer publication. Pick up your copy at 219 E. Madison in Derby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.