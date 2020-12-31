TOPEKA – Randa Kay Newton, 73, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
She was born Nov. 3, 1947, in Pampa, Texas, the daughter of Randall and Maxine (Payne) Newton. She graduated from Derby High School. Burial of the urn will take place at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita, Kan. Memorial contributions may be made to Aldersgate Good Samaritan Fund, 7220 SW Asbury Drive, Topeka, KS, 66614. To leave a message for Randa's family, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
