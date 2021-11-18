Ramona Alley went to Heaven on Nov. 16, 2021. The family viewing will be 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 19 at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 at Friends Cemetery in Rose Hill, Kan. A gathering will follow at South Rock Christian Church in Derby.
Ramona was born July 2, 1932, in Augusta, Kan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Pruda Winters; son Greg Alley; and grandson Chris Dye.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Alley (70-1/2 years of marriage); daughters Gayle (Doc) Cox, Sheila (Trent) Davis, Liane (Dwayne) Boggs; and son John Alley. She is adored by 20 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
A memorial has been established with the Friends Cemetery.
