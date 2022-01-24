DERBY – Ralph Matthew Krenzer, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, barber and musician passed away on Jan. 23, 2022, at age 91. Ralph passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and children. Rosary at 10 a.m. followed by mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Derby on Jan. 28.
Ralph is survived by his beautiful wife Betty of 71 years; 12 children; 38 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial can be made to the St. Mary’s building fund.
