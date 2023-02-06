Ralph Lee Swartz

Ralph L. Swartz, formerly of Derby, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Phoenix, AZ. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb 18, First Presbyterian Church, Derby. Inurnment will occur at a later date.
Ralph was born Sept. 19, 1938, to Jason and Bessie Swartz in Sharon Springs, KS. In 1961, he married Julietta Marlene Korf. She died in 1981. In 1984, he married Lois Ann Wittich, who died in 2016.
He is survived by his sister, Virginia; brother, Harry; children, Marcelene (Rudy) Palacios, Michael (Kim) Swartz, Kristina (Jim) Mahoney and Christopher Swartz; eleven grandchildren. He is also survived by Lois Ann’s children; Ann (Daryl) Hamlett, Patti (Michael) Kelly, David (Julie) Wittich and Darryl (Cindy) Wittich; eight grandchildren. In addition, there are sixteen great-grandchildren.
Ralph never met a stranger, and he loved sharing the good news of Jesus. Hiking and square dance were favorite pastimes. Within his RV community, he was a walking partner, cribbage player and project helper.
A memorial has been established with the Hereditary Neurological Disease Centre (specializing in Huntington Disease), 9300 E 29th St. N., Ste 350, Wichita, KS 67226.
