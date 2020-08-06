DERBY – Rajean Kanaga, 97, former co-owner Kanaga Supply, former Daylight Donut Shop, and Smith Mortuary evening hostess, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Visitation 1-8 pm Friday, August 7, with family receiving friends 5-7 pm, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Funeral service 10 am Saturday, South Rock Christian Church, 900 S. Rock Rd., Derby, with burial following at El Paso Cemetery. A memorial has been established with El Paso Rebekah Lodge # 741. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.

