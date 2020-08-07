Phyllis Standrich was born July 26, 1929, at the Galloway Hospital in Anthony, Kan., daughter of Clarence and Ella (Moyer) Hare. She grew up on a farm near Bluff City, graduating from Bluff City High School with the Class of 1947.
On December 23, 1950, Phyllis was united in marriage with Billy Lee Standrich in Anthony. They made their home in Derby, Kan.
Phyllis and Bill were blessed with two sons: David and Daryl. Phyllis was a homemaker while Bill worked as an accountant for the City of Wichita. Phyllis loved gardening, planting flowers, and admiring her yard from her patio. A talented quilter, she sewed many quilts throughout the years. Being crafty she began making homemade greeting and birthday cards for her family and friends. Going out to eat was one of her favorite things to do and she would always pay, as long as someone else would drive!
On August 6, 2020, Phyllis passed away at Villa Maria in Mulvane, Kan., at the age of 91 years and 11 days. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; and her brothers, Don Hare and Keith Hare.
Phyllis will be deeply missed by her sons: David Standrich and wife, Lynn, and Daryl Standrich and wife, Tresa; sister, Betty Baker; grandchildren: Allison Amrein and husband, Aaron, Colton Standrich and wife, Mason, and Courtney Standrich; great-grandchildren: Ella and Emma Amrein and Willow Standrich; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Prairie Rose Funeral Home in Anthony with Pastor John Carney officiating.
Burial followed in Spring Grove Cemetery, west of Anthony. Casket bearers were David Standrich, Daryl Standrich, Aaron Emrein, Colton Standrich, Brian Hare, and Jesse Andrews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Phyllis may be made to the American Cancer Society and may be sent in care of the funeral home: Prairie Rose Funeral Home, 602 E. Main St., Anthony, KS 67003. www.prairierosefuneralhomes.com
