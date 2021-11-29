DERBY – Phyllis Keagy, 98, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.
Graveside service: 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30 at El Paso Cemetery, 700 E. Kay, Derby.
She was born October 9, 1923, to David and Florence McBride Eads in Wellington, Kan.
She was a longtime resident of Derby and made many close friends over the years. She especially enjoyed cooking, her church and her beloved Senior Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Florence; her husband, Walter Glenn; and her son David.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Beverly Snellen; grandchildren Kevin Keagy (Cindy), Jana Garrels (Brian); and her great-grandchildren Kale, Jace, Natalee, Drake, Bailey, and Gage.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodlawn United Methodist Church or Derby Senior Services. Smith Family Mortuaries
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.