DERBY – Phyllis Ann Nelson, 84, of Derby, Kan., passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. Visitation: Thursday, October 10 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 11 at Countryside Christian Church, 1919 S. Rock Road, Wichita.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Col. Robert D. Nelson.
Phyllis is survived by her three children, Steve Nelson, Melodie Christian, and Ron Nelson; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Marlene Pustka and Mike Ternasky.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Countryside Christian Church, 1919 S. Rock Rd., Wichita, KS 67207.
